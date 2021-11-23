UrduPoint.com

Shahbaz Muhammadan Club Win Over Gharib Shah Union Lyari

Muhammad Rameez 11 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Shahbaz Muhammadan Club win over Gharib Shah Union Lyari

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Shahbaz Muhammadan Club defeated Gharib Shah Union Lyari 2-1 in the first match of Pakistan Cup Football Tournament 2021 organized by Masha United in collaboration with Sartoria Di Ambassador.

In the second match, 16 Star Club defeated Al-Falah Club 4-2 on penalty kicks. The special guest of tournament was test fast bowler Muhammad Sami, said a communique.

Event Director was Nasir Ismail and Organizing Secretary was Abdul Moiz Ali.

A large number of spectators participated in the colorful tournament held at Al-Falah Football Ground North Nazimabad.

