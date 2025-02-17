Open Menu

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto National Throw Ball Championship Kicks Off In Sukkur

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 17, 2025 | 07:01 PM

The Shaheed Rani Benazir Bhutto National Men and Women Throw Ball Championship 2025 kicked off in Sukkur here on Monday

The event, held at the Sindh sports board Futsal Ground, will conclude on Tuesday night (February 18) with the final matches.

The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain, was the guest of honor at the opening ceremony, where he welcomed teams from all participating provinces and departments.

The championship features teams from Punjab, Sindh Green, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, HEC, Pakistan Railways, and Sindh White.

The closing ceremony will feature prominent personalities, including Pakistan Throw Ball Federation General Secretary Maqbool Arain, Secretary Shahid Khan, and others.

This championship aims to promote throw ball in Pakistan and play a vital role in its development.

