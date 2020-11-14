Shaheed Fawad Ali Memorial Inter-Club Football enters final stage

The Inter-Club Memorial Football Tournament in the memory of Shaheed Political Tehsildar Syed Fawad Ali Shah has entered its final stage here on Saturday with Sheikh Club entering into the final

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) ::The Inter-Club Memorial Football Tournament in the memory of Shaheed Political Tehsildar Syed Fawad Ali Shah has entered its final stage here on Saturday with Sheikh Club entering into the final.

The first semi-final of the Shaheed Political Tehsildar Syed Fawad Ali Shah Inter-Club Football Tournament was played on the ground between Akakhel Seniors Club and Sheikh Club. The match was decided on penalty shoot in which Sheikh Football Club secured victory at 4-3 before the two teams played a goal-less draw.

The second semi-final of the tournament will be played on Sunday while the final will be played on Wednesday.

The special guest will be Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Assistant Director Arsalan Khan and District sports Officer Mardan Afzar Khan.