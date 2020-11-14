UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaheed Fawad Ali Memorial Inter-Club Football Enters Final Stage

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Shaheed Fawad Ali Memorial Inter-Club Football enters final stage

The Inter-Club Memorial Football Tournament in the memory of Shaheed Political Tehsildar Syed Fawad Ali Shah has entered its final stage here on Saturday with Sheikh Club entering into the final

MARDAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) ::The Inter-Club Memorial Football Tournament in the memory of Shaheed Political Tehsildar Syed Fawad Ali Shah has entered its final stage here on Saturday with Sheikh Club entering into the final.

The first semi-final of the Shaheed Political Tehsildar Syed Fawad Ali Shah Inter-Club Football Tournament was played on the ground between Akakhel Seniors Club and Sheikh Club. The match was decided on penalty shoot in which Sheikh Football Club secured victory at 4-3 before the two teams played a goal-less draw.

The second semi-final of the tournament will be played on Sunday while the final will be played on Wednesday.

The special guest will be Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Assistant Director Arsalan Khan and District sports Officer Mardan Afzar Khan.

Related Topics

Football Sports Martyrs Shaheed Mardan Sunday

Recent Stories

Pir Bala, Malik Club advance to next round in Inte ..

2 minutes ago

118 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

2 minutes ago

Kite seller held, 3,000 kites recovered

5 minutes ago

IESCO issues power suspension programme

5 minutes ago

IRSA releases 121,800 cusecs water

5 minutes ago

Esper Warned Trump Against Speedy Afghan Pullout i ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.