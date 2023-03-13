Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana annual sports week starts

The 12th Annual Sports Week-2023 organized by the Administration of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) and Chandka Medical College(CMC) Larkana commenced from Monday in CMC Larkana

LARKANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The 12th Annual Sports Week-2023 organized by the Administration of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) and Chandka Medical College(CMC) Larkana commenced from Monday in CMC Larkana.

Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah along with Principal CMC Professor Dr. Zamir Ahmed Soomro inaugurated Sports Week.

The Sports Week will be continued for a week in which different games will be played by the girls and boys students of the University and its affiliated institutions.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah said that where education is essential, there are also extracurricular activities, recreation, and sports, if our body is healthy then our minds will remain healthy, she said.

She also said that we have brought back the colors of the university since the beginning of extra-curricular activities.

She said medical curriculum can become stressful for students and sports will prevent burnout by improving not just physical health but also mental health, emotional health and social health.

She said sports also help in building the character of students by inculcating in them the values of patience, tolerance, acceptability, and losing with grace.

Principal CMC Larkana Professor Dr, Gulzar Ahmed Sheikh said that cricket, football, basketball, table tennis, badminton, chess, Ludo, tug-of-war and other sports/games have been organized during the week.

He said that these activities will boost the sportsman spirit in the students.

Principal Bibi Aseefa Dental College Professor Dr. Yusuf Shah said at the same time curricular activities are going on in the university and sports are being organized at the same time.

Director Physiotherapy Dr. Mukesh Kumar, Ahmed Bux Dhani also addressed the inaugural function, On the occasion, Registrar of the University, Director Sports Dr. Fahad Jibran, Vice Principal Dental College Prof. Dr. Saleem Khuhwar, Director Planning Zahid Hussain Dharijo, Media Coordinator Abdul Samad Bhatti, Chief LibrarianMumtaz Buriro, Director Al-Tatmish Shiraz, Chief Security Officer Sultan Ahmad Bhutto, Professors, teaching staff ofCMC, Students of the college and others were also present.