Shaheed Syed Fawad Alisha football tournament concludes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Takht Bhai Football Club clinched the trophy after defeating Watan Pak Football Club 3-1 in the final of the Shaheed Syed Fawad Ali Shah Memorial Football Tournament organized by Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Sheikh Khali Mardan Football Ground.

Syed Zeeshan Ali was the chief guest on this occasion. He distributed prizes among the players. He was accompanied by Syed Fawad Ali Shah's brother Kashif Ali and other important personalities.

The final of the month-long football tournament at Sheikh Khali Mardan Football Ground was played between Takht Bhai Football Club and Watan Pak Football Club.

The other teams including Naseer Khali, Zubair FC, Blue Star, City FC, KMK, Aka Khel FC, Pak Watan XI, Toro XI, Hashim Khel (F) C), Young Blue Star, Sabir XI, Shiraz Mayar and Riaz Kitty Noor Khali.

Chairman Syed Zeeshan Ali urged the youth to get involved in positive activities. He also appreciated the efforts of Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand. He played an important role in organizing this tournament.