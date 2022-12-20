Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot next year in Feb

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the Nikkah ceremony will be held on February 3, 2023 while Rukhsati and reception will be held at later stage.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2022) Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will tie the knot with his finance Ansha Shahid Afridi next year in February.

Te latest reports suggested that Shaheen Shah Afridi who got engaged to Ansha, daughter of boom –boom Shahid Afridi, would marry her on February 3, 2023.

Both the families started preparations for the Nikkah ceremony which would be held on the said date and both would exchange vows in Karachi as per the Afridi tribal traditions. The reports said that the rukhsati of Ansha and reception would be held later.

Afridi would travel to Lahore as per the reports soon after the Nikkah ceremony to join his squad for upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL).