Open Menu

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Welcome Their First Child

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 24, 2024 | 02:14 PM

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Pakistan Fast Bowler names his new born as Aliyar while official announcement is yet to be made

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2024) Pakistan Fast Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and his wife Ansha Afridi on Saturday welcomed their first child—it is a baby boy.

Shaheen Afridi named his new born as Aliyar.

The official announcement is yet to be announced.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha, the daughter of former Pakistan Captain Shahid Khan AFridi, tied the knot last year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Wife Afridi

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

16 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

2 days ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports