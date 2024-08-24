Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Fast Bowler names his new born as Aliyar while official announcement is yet to be made

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2024) Pakistan Fast Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and his wife Ansha Afridi on Saturday welcomed their first child—it is a baby boy.

Shaheen Afridi named his new born as Aliyar.

The official announcement is yet to be announced.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha, the daughter of former Pakistan Captain Shahid Khan AFridi, tied the knot last year.