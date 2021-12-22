Shaheen Afridi believes Rizwan is a better captain than Babar Azam

(@FahadShabbir)

The pacer who has been named as captain for Lahore Qalandars says that Babar Azam is his favorite batsman and he fantastically has done well for the national team.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2021) Shaheen Shah Afridi believed that Muhammad Rizwan is a better captain instead of Babar Azam—who is leading the team at the moment.

Addressing a press conference, Shaheen Shah Afridi said that he liked Muhammad Rizwan personally.

“I started playing domestic competition with him from the KP side and I found him as the best,” said Shaheen Shah Afridi, pointing out that since Babar did a fantastic job with the national team, he would rank him second.

Shaheen Afiridi has been named as skipper for Lahore Qalandars for 7th edition of Pakistan Super League.

However, Afridi said that Babar Azam is one of his favorite batters and that the national team was thriving under his captaincy.

