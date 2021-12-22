UrduPoint.com

Shaheen Afridi Believes Rizwan Is A Better Captain Than Babar Azam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:51 AM

Shaheen Afridi believes Rizwan is a better captain than Babar Azam

The pacer who has been named as captain for Lahore Qalandars says that Babar Azam is his favorite batsman and he fantastically has done well for the national team.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2021) Shaheen Shah Afridi believed that Muhammad Rizwan is a better captain instead of Babar Azam—who is leading the team at the moment.

Addressing a press conference, Shaheen Shah Afridi said that he liked Muhammad Rizwan personally.

“I started playing domestic competition with him from the KP side and I found him as the best,” said Shaheen Shah Afridi, pointing out that since Babar did a fantastic job with the national team, he would rank him second.

“Babar did fantastic thing with the national team, ”said Afridi, adding that that was the reason he ranked him at the second position.

Shaheen Afiridi has been named as skipper for Lahore Qalandars for 7th edition of Pakistan Super League.

However, Afridi said that Babar Azam is one of his favorite batters and that the national team was thriving under his captaincy.

He said, “Babar Azam is my favorite and he is the number one batter, he did fantastically well and the national team is thriving under him, ”.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Super League Job Lahore Qalandars Babar Azam Afridi From Best

Recent Stories

ADNOC, TAQA announce $3.6 billion project to power ..

ADNOC, TAQA announce $3.6 billion project to power, decarbonise offshore operati ..

12 minutes ago
 Mayor of Madrid Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mayor of Madrid Tests Positive for COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Russian Embassy Rejects Washington's Claims Blamin ..

Russian Embassy Rejects Washington's Claims Blaming Moscow for Escalation in Ukr ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Malaysia, sends cond ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Malaysia, sends condolences over flood victims

26 minutes ago
 Bilateral trade between Pakistan-China to cross 25 ..

Bilateral trade between Pakistan-China to cross 25 billion dollars value: Moin-u ..

27 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan 'open to out-of-court settlement' in go ..

Kyrgyzstan 'open to out-of-court settlement' in gold mine row

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.