Shaheen Afridi Commends PIHS Over Scholarships For Deserving Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 11:44 AM

The left-arm pacer who has shared his pictures of attending sports gala at the Prime Institute of Health Sciences in Islamabad says that promoting education is very close to his heart.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2021) Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi commended the efforts of Prime Institute of Health sciences (PIHS) for announcing 40 fully-funded scholarships for deserving students.

The left-arm pacer said that promotion of education was very close to his heart.

Taking to Twitter, Shaheen Shah Afridi shared photos of his attending the sports gala at the Prime Institute of Health Sciences in Islamabad, during which he revealed his heartfelt wish.

Afridi wrote, “Promoting education is an effort that is close to my heart.

"

He also wrote, “A commendable effort by the institute Chairman Mr Abdul Wajid to award 40 fully-funded scholarships to the deserving students of KPK,” he further added while talking about the event.

Shaheen Shah became top trend yesterday on Twitter over decision of the International cricket Council (ICC) for not nominating him for the ICC Men's Test Player of the Year award despite his great performance this year.

Shaheen had taken 47 wickets in nine Test matches at an average of 17. 06 in the outgoing 2021.

