Shaheen Afridi determined to restrict Sri Lanka under 300

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Vowing to restrict Sri Lanka under 300, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said on Thursday that he was enjoying to perform in front of home crowd.

Talking to media persons after the end of rain-hit day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka here at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, he said that he always tried to deliver his best and perform a key role in team's win.

"We will be trying our best tomorrow and will try to bowl out Sri Lanka under 300," Afridi, who has picked up two wickets so far in the match said.

"Several fans have also come from village to witness the match. It seems really good to perform in front of them and all other Pakistani fans," the 19-year-old, who belongs to Khyber Agency said.

He said that he started cricket while watching his brother Riaz Afridi adding that he was still learning from him. He said he also felt himself lucky to learn from bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, who made 33 off 63 balls against Pakistan before he was dispatched by Afridi said that his team would try to cross the 300 figure.

"Pakistan will be under pressure if we succeed in doing that."He said that rain had created difficulties for both the teams but it was part of the game.