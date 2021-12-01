Shaheen Afridi enters top five in ICC Men’s Test Player Ranking

(@FahadShabbir)

Shaheen Afridi who took seven wickets including a haul of five for just 32 runs in the second innings of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chittagong has now moved up three places to fifth position after overtaking James Anderson, Kagiso Rabada and Neil Wagner.

Shaheen Afridi has now grabbed his position in the top five of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings for the first time in his career after his excellent performance in the first Test against Bangladesh which Pakistan won by eight wickets.

Hasan Ali too enjoys a career-best position after finishing with a similar seven-wicket match haul that included a five-for in the first innings. Hasan has also moved up to five places to 11th place as previously he was at the 14th position in May this year. Likewise, the Pakistan’s opening batters are enjoying good positions. Abid Ali may have missed out on a century in each innings but his scores of 133 and 91 pushed him up to a career-best 20th position while Abdullah Shafique enters the rankings at 88rd with scores of 52 and 73.

Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh also went up four places to 19th with scores of 91 and 16 while Liton Das has moved up 26 places to a career-best 31st position after accruing 114 and 59. Left-arm spinner Taijul islam has progressed two places to 23rd after an eight-wicket match haul that included seven scalps in the first innings.

The thrilling draw in Kanpur between India and New Zealand had quite a few performances from either side that reflect in the latest weekly update that also includes the first Test between Sri Lanka and the West Indies at Galle, which the host side won by 187 runs.

Debutant Shreyas Iyer’s Player of the Match effort of 105 and 65 helped him enter the rankings in 74th position while opener Shubman Gill (up six places to 66th) and Wriddhiman Saha (up nine places to 99th) also made notable progress after notching half-centuries.

Ravindra Jadeja is up two places to 19th among bowlers with five wickets in the match and is also up one place to second among all-rounders. Ravichandran Ashwin is the third-ranked all-rounder and 79th among batters.

For New Zealand, Tom Latham’s knocks of 95 and 52 place him back in the top 10 as he goes up from 14th to ninth. Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is ninth among bowlers, his three wickets in each innings resulting in a gain of six places. Tim Southee has gained 15 rating points to reach within one point of second-placed Ashwin (840) after his eight-wicket match haul.

Sri Lanka, whose win in their first match of the ICC Men’s Test Championship put them on top of the table powered by MRF (on percentage points), also had some improvements after the Galle Test.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne’s Player of the Match effort of 147 and 83 has lifted him four places to seventh, just one below his career-best sixth position attained in August 2019. Former captains Angelo Mathews (up two places to 23rd) and Dinesh Chandimal (up four places to 46th) have also advanced.

Left-arm spinners Lasith Embuldeniya (up four places to 37th) and Praveen Jayawickrama (up six places to 44th) and off-spinner Ramesh Mendis (up 28 places to 57th) have improved in the rankings for bowlers.