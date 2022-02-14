Shaheen Afridi receives Valentine Day’s gift

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Skipper of Lahore Qalandars has shared the picture of gift he received from someone who loves him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2022) Pakistan's star cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Monday received a Valentine's Day gift from someone who loved him.

Taking to his Instagram story, Shaheen Afridi shared the picture of the gift for his fans and friends but he did not mention the name of the person who sent him gift.

Shaheen will marry with the eldest daughter of former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi as both families confirmed it last year.

Shaheen is the skipper of Lahore Qalandars who defeated Quetta Gladiators and defeated them with eight wickets in hands at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.