UrduPoint.com

Shaheen Afridi Receives Valentine Day’s Gift

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2022 | 12:37 PM

Shaheen Afridi receives Valentine Day’s gift

The Skipper of Lahore Qalandars has shared the picture of gift he received from someone who loves him.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2022) Pakistan's star cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Monday received a Valentine's Day gift from someone who loved him.

Taking to his Instagram story, Shaheen Afridi shared the picture of the gift for his fans and friends but he did not mention the name of the person who sent him gift.

Shaheen will marry with the eldest daughter of former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi as both families confirmed it last year.

Shaheen is the skipper of Lahore Qalandars who defeated Quetta Gladiators and defeated them with eight wickets in hands at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahid Afridi Lahore Qalandars Afridi From Instagram Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Russia Not Ready for Years-Long Negotiations on Se ..

Russia Not Ready for Years-Long Negotiations on Security - Dmitry Peskov

5 minutes ago
 UAF invites applications for B.Ed

UAF invites applications for B.Ed

5 minutes ago
 European Gas Futures Were Above $1,000 per 1,000 C ..

European Gas Futures Were Above $1,000 per 1,000 Cubic Meters Again

5 minutes ago
 DEWA’s Hassyan Power Complex adds 1,200 MW to Du ..

DEWA’s Hassyan Power Complex adds 1,200 MW to Dubai’s capacity

8 minutes ago
 Russia to Keep Insisting That Its Security Proposa ..

Russia to Keep Insisting That Its Security Proposals Not Ignored - Dmitry Peskov

7 minutes ago
 Beijing Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination of ..

Beijing Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination of Children as Condition to Atten ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>