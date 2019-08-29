Shaheen Afridi ruled out of further participation in PCB pre-season camp

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of further participation in the pre-season camp after being diagnosed for dengue fever, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of further participation in the pre-season camp after being diagnosed for dengue fever, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

Shaheen was admitted in a local hospital on Wednesday and is under the treatment of specialists, said PCB press release.

Meanwhile, opener Fakhar Zaman is yet to resume his training is the camp due to an injury in his right knee for which he underwent an MRI on Wednesday. His scans will now be examined by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, following which decision on his participation in the camp will be made.