Shaheen Afridi ruled out of training camp

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of further participation in the ongoing pre-season cricket camp after being diagnosed with dengue fever.

Shaheen was admitted to a local hospital on Wednesday and is under treatment of specialists, said a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, opener Fakhar Zaman is yet to resume his training in the camp due to an injury in his right knee for which he underwent an MRI yesterday.

"His scans will now be examined by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, following which decision on his participation in the camp will be made," he added.