Shaheen Afridi Says He Remained Optimistic To Play World Cup Despite Injury

Published October 20, 2022

Shaheen Afridi says he remained optimistic to play World Cup despite injury

Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has joined Pakistan T20 World Cup squad after recovering from a knee injury said despite being away from the game for some time he remained optimistic to represent Pakistan in the mega event

The 22-year-old Shaheen, who suffered a right knee ligament injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July, has returned to action during the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan.

"It was an adamant phase in rehab. I missed playing on the field, but despite being away from the game, I did call my teammates at times and spoke to them," he said in a video released by the Pakistan cricket board on Thursday.

According to Afridi, he had the support of his teammates during his time away from the field.

"At first, I could not even walk. But the aim was to play in the T20 World Cup, and my focus was on doctors' advice.

"I'd never had such an injury. The feeling to walk with braces was quite difficult. I used to experience pain but took things slowly and was rewarded," he said.

He thanked his fans for their continued support and love during his difficult times. "Slowly, I regained 80 per cent fitness. Then 90 per cent, and finally became 100 per cent fit.

"When you return from an injury, the body does not react perfectly. But I understood that I must be patient. I thank my fans for the love and support." Pakistan are scheduled to take on traditional rivals India in their opening match of World Cup on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

