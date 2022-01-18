Shaheen Afridi says pacers can get angry on pitch

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Captain of Lahore Qalandars says that being a captain one must control himself to be angry on pitch, vowing to maintain his posture so he could ask others for good performance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2022) Shaheen Shah Afridi, the captain of Lahore Qalandars, said that pacers can get angry on the pitch but being a captain one must control that anger.

Shaheen vowed that he would maintain his composure in order to enhance his performance. He said he would be able to speak to others when his performance would be good.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters at the end of the Lahore Qalandar pre-camp on Tuesday.

The captain of Lahore Qalandar said that being a captain, he would ensure that the entire team should follow the suit. He stated that the responsibility doubled and when there was no pressure the responsibility must still be taken up by the captain.

Shaheen also appreciated Muhammad Hafeez for supporting him, saying that he was receiving a lot of assistance from him.

He said Hafeez is a senior member of the team. He said that he asked him and learnt what was favourable for hhim, he added.

Talking abou the pre-camp of Lahore Qalandars, Shaheen Shah Afridi said that the camp was good, because it allowed him to gain a better understanding of the players and their personal qualities, as well as for them to gain a better understanding of him.

Shaheen Shah was named as captain of the Lahore Qalandar for seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). He had said that he was looking forward to captaining Lahore Qalandars in the PSL if given the opportunity.

Afridi appreciated the management of Lahore Qalandars during a virtual press conference, saying that it would exciting for him to perform for Lahore Qalandar as he had been playing for it for a couple of years.