UrduPoint.com

Shaheen Afridi Says Pacers Can Get Angry On Pitch

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2022 | 01:06 PM

Shaheen Afridi says pacers can get angry on pitch

The Captain of Lahore Qalandars says that being a captain one must control himself to be angry on pitch, vowing to maintain his posture so he could ask others for good performance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2022) Shaheen Shah Afridi, the captain of Lahore Qalandars, said that pacers can get angry on the pitch but being a captain one must control that anger.

Shaheen vowed that he would maintain his composure in order to enhance his performance. He said he would be able to speak to others when his performance would be good.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters at the end of the Lahore Qalandar pre-camp on Tuesday.

The captain of Lahore Qalandar said that being a captain, he would ensure that the entire team should follow the suit. He stated that the responsibility doubled and when there was no pressure the responsibility must still be taken up by the captain.

Shaheen also appreciated Muhammad Hafeez for supporting him, saying that he was receiving a lot of assistance from him.

He said Hafeez is a senior member of the team. He said that he asked him and learnt what was favourable for hhim, he added.

Talking abou the pre-camp of Lahore Qalandars, Shaheen Shah Afridi said that the camp was good, because it allowed him to gain a better understanding of the players and their personal qualities, as well as for them to gain a better understanding of him.

Shaheen Shah was named as captain of the Lahore Qalandar for seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). He had said that he was looking forward to captaining Lahore Qalandars in the PSL if given the opportunity.

Afridi appreciated the management of Lahore Qalandars during a virtual press conference, saying that it would exciting for him to perform for Lahore Qalandar as he had been playing for it for a couple of years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Super League Lahore Qalandars Afridi From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Most Loved vivo V23e Now Available in ..

Pakistan’s Most Loved vivo V23e Now Available in 128GB Version

16 minutes ago
 20 injured as laborer van collided with loaded tra ..

20 injured as laborer van collided with loaded tractor trolley

6 minutes ago
 'Not a good day': US Open finalist Leylah Fernande ..

'Not a good day': US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez stunned in Melbourne

6 minutes ago
 Australian Open organisers 'deeply regret' impact ..

Australian Open organisers 'deeply regret' impact of Djokovic saga

6 minutes ago
 Kenya's top court reviews disputed bid to change c ..

Kenya's top court reviews disputed bid to change constitution

6 minutes ago
 Mostly cold, partly cloudy weather to prevail in K ..

Mostly cold, partly cloudy weather to prevail in KP

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.