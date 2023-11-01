Open Menu

Shaheen Afridi Secures Top Slot Of No.1 Bowler In International Cricket  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 01, 2023 | 02:54 PM

Shaheen Afridi secures top slot of No.1 bowler in international cricket  

Pakistan Cricket Board and the fans are on the moon after the pacer became the world’s top pacer in cricket fraternity.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2023) After National Team Captain Babar Azam as the No.1 batsman in the world cricket fraternity, Shaheen Shah Afridi has also secured the top position as a bowler at the same stage.

Pakistan Cricket board took to X and shared the current status of the pacer.

It said, ““. @iShaheenAfridi

soars up nine spots to become the No.1 ODI bowler for the first time! 📈🌟

With @babarazam258 the No.1 batter, this is the first time since ICC ODI Player rankings were introduced that a Pakistan batter and bowler top the ODI rankings 🥇🥇,”.

The fans have been talking about him and making interesting comments. No.1 has become top trend after announcement of Shaheen Shah Afridi as the top bowler in the cricket world.

Meanwhile, the ICC said, “ New No.1 ranked bowler 👑

The Pakistan speedster leads the pack in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings ⬇️,”.

ESPNCricinfo also took to X and celebrated the top position of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

It wrote, “The 🦅 soars!

There's a new No. 1 in the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers 🔝,”.

The remarkable performance of Shaheen Afridi in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 garnered him the title of the top pacer in the world cricket fraternity. He won the hearts by amazing performance in the yesterday’s clash with Bangladesh.

