Shaheen Afridi Seeks Fan Supports For ICC World Cup 2023 Matches

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 01, 2023 | 12:46 PM

Shaheen Afridi seeks fan supports for ICC World Cup 2023 matches

The pacer extends a heartfelt appeal to cricket fans to continue their steadfast support, acknowledging the significant role it plays in Pakistan's pursuit of reaching the pinnacle as the world's number one cricket team.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2023) Shaheen Afridi, the fast bowler of the national cricket team, has asked the fans to support the team during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Afridi emphasized the indispensable role of unwavering fan support in elevating the team's morale and overall performance.

Recognizing that the conditions in India may not be the most favorable for fast bowlers, Afridi stressed the team's unwavering commitment to leveraging the new ball and securing strong starts in their matches.

Shaheen Afridi extended a heartfelt appeal to cricket fans to continue their steadfast support, acknowledging the significant role it plays in Pakistan's pursuit of reaching the pinnacle as the world's number one cricket team.

He conveyed the team's immense gratitude and their yearning for the unwavering backing of their loyal fans.

During this interview, Afridi also expressed his contentment with his partnership with Iftikhar Ahmed when bowling with the new ball. Together, they have focused on exerting pressure on the opposition by consistently delivering dot balls.

More Stories From Sports