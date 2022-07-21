Shaheen Afridi to miss 2nd test against Sri Lanka

Akistan's pace star Shaheen Afridi will miss the second Test against Sri Lanka due to a knee injury sustained on the fourth day of the first Test

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's pace star Shaheen Afridi will miss the second Test against Sri Lanka due to a knee injury sustained on the fourth day of the first Test.

The second test will be played in Galle from 24 July.

"He will stay with the Test side in Sri Lanka, where his initial rehabilitation and management will continue under the supervision of the team's medical staff," said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board here on Thursday night.