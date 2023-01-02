Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff today

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2022) Pakistan left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi will resume rehabilitation under the national men’s team’s medical staff in Karachi from today.

Pakistan cricket Board has made this announcement.

The board said that While providing Shaheen top-notch care, this move will allow the medical staff to track his progression and pave way for his smooth return to action.

Meanwhile, the interim selection committee and team management have invited right-arm fast bowler Haris Rauf to be assessed by the team’s medical staff so a decision on his availability for the three One-Day Internationals against New Zealand - to be played next week - can be made.