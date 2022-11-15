(@Abdulla99267510)

PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr Peter D’Alessandro discuss the scans of Afridi's knee injury.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2022) The medical examination of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi confirmed that there were no signs of injury.

The scan conducted also confirmed that the knee discomfort was likely “due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing”.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was advised two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook’s catch during Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne.

The scans were discussed between PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr Peter D’Alessandro, and it was reassuring to know that there was no injury.

The left-arm fast bowler is feeling better and is in high spirits.

Shaheen will undergo rehabilitation and conditioning programme that has been designed to strengthen his knee at the National High Performance Centre few days after his return to Pakistan.

Shaheen’s return to international cricket will be subject to the champion fast bowler’s successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following go-aheads by the medical staff.