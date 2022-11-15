UrduPoint.com

Shaheen Afridi's Knee Injury Starts New Debate

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 15, 2022 | 02:35 PM

Shaheen Afridi's knee injury starts new debate

PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr Peter D’Alessandro discuss the scans of Afridi's knee injury.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2022) The medical examination of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi confirmed that there were no signs of injury.

The scan conducted also confirmed that the knee discomfort was likely “due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing”.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was advised two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook’s catch during Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne.

The scans were discussed between PCB’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr Peter D’Alessandro, and it was reassuring to know that there was no injury.

The left-arm fast bowler is feeling better and is in high spirits.

Shaheen will undergo rehabilitation and conditioning programme that has been designed to strengthen his knee at the National High Performance Centre few days after his return to Pakistan.

Shaheen’s return to international cricket will be subject to the champion fast bowler’s successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following go-aheads by the medical staff.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World ICC Melbourne National University Afridi

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

3 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirz ..

Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirza amid divorce rumors

24 minutes ago
 PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints ..

PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints, merit of “Joyland”

42 minutes ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ polls in 32 distric ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

4 hours ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countries’ list

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.