Shaheen And Fawad Vault To Career-high Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab 43 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Shaheen and Fawad vault to career-high rankings

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The International cricket Council has rewarded Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fawad Alam with career-high rankings in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings, which were released on Wednesday.

Shaheen, who won the player of the second Test award for his 10-fer in Pakistan's 109 runs victory, has vaulted 10 places to eighth in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings, while Fawad, whose 124 not out rescued Pakistan after they had slipped to 2-3 inside three overs, has rocketed 34 places to sit just outside the top-20 in 21st position in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings.

Shaheen had started the Test in 18th place on 699 points and finished the Caribbean tour on eighth place with 783 points, thus, gaining 84 points from the second Test. Fawad began the second Test in 55th position on 512 points and will return home in 21st position on 640 points.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has also gained one place and move ahead of India's Rishabh Pant in seventh position after his contributions of 75 and 33, while Pakistan vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan has returned to the top-20 in 19th position by improving two places following scores of 31 and 10 not out.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, who took four crucial wickets, has also move an upward movement. He is now 44th on 420 points after starting the Test in 48th position on 387 points.

Other Pakistan players in the latest ICC Test Player Rankings include, Hasan Ali (17th), Mohammad Abbas (18th), Azhar Ali (22nd), Abid Ali (48th) and Imran Butt (133rd).

Pakistan's next Test series is against Bangladesh after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

