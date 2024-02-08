Shaheen Asks Citizens To Vote For Better Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 08, 2024 | 12:01 PM
The Pakistan T20 Captain says voting is not just a right but a powerful tool for shaping the nation's destiny.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2024) Pakistan T20 Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi on Thursday asked the Pakistanis to cast their votes for better Pakistan.
Afridi urged citizens to fulfill their national duty by participating in the electoral process.
According to Afridi, voting is not just a right but a powerful tool for shaping the nation's destiny.
He encouraged people to vote for a better Pakistan, stressing that every vote held significant value and should not be squandered.
He reiterated that voting is essential for securing a brighter future for Pakistan and its upcoming generations.
Afridi highlighted that elections offered an opportunity to choose leaders who could contribute to the country's progress and the well-being of its citizens.
