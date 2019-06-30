Shaheen becomes youngest bowler to claim four-wicket haul in World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan's young pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday became the youngest ever player to take four wickets in a World Cup match.

Shaheen Afridi got wickets of Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zardan and Rashid Khan to finish with bowling figures of 4/47 in World Cup match against Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday, a private news channel reported.

By doing so at the age of 19 years and 84 days, Shaheen not only became the youngest to claim four wickets in a World Cup match but also the first ever teenager to do so.

He surpassed Scotland's John Blain who got four wickets in 1999 World Cup game against Bangladesh, around a year before Shaheen was born. Blain was 20 years and 140 days old then.