UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaheen Becomes Youngest Bowler To Claim Four-wicket Haul In World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 47 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 06:10 PM

Shaheen becomes youngest bowler to claim four-wicket haul in World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan's young pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday became the youngest ever player to take four wickets in a World Cup match.

Shaheen Afridi got wickets of Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zardan and Rashid Khan to finish with bowling figures of 4/47 in World Cup match against Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday, a private news channel reported.

By doing so at the age of 19 years and 84 days, Shaheen not only became the youngest to claim four wickets in a World Cup match but also the first ever teenager to do so.

He surpassed Scotland's John Blain who got four wickets in 1999 World Cup game against Bangladesh, around a year before Shaheen was born. Blain was 20 years and 140 days old then.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Bangladesh Young Gulbadin Naib Rashid Khan Afridi Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Mauritania&#039;s Foreign Minister receives creden ..

26 minutes ago

Etihad Airways introduces larger aircraft on three ..

26 minutes ago

UAE, Uganda sign MoU on recruitment practices

41 minutes ago

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.