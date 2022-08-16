UrduPoint.com

Shaheen Blow As Pakistan Tackle Netherlands In Key ODI Series

Muhammad Rameez Published August 16, 2022 | 12:33 AM

Shaheen blow as Pakistan tackle Netherlands in key ODI series

Pakistan will look to collect crucial World Cup qualifying points when they tackle the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series from Tuesday but must do without star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi

The 22-year-old paceman suffered a knee injury on the recent tour of Sri Lanka, a worrying setback with the Asia Cup -- and a meeting with old rivals India -- coming up at the end of the month.

The 22-year-old paceman suffered a knee injury on the recent tour of Sri Lanka, a worrying setback with the Asia Cup -- and a meeting with old rivals India -- coming up at the end of the month.

He has been ruled out of the first two matches, but Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hopes he could at least play some part in the series.

"We're taking a couple of doctors with us to take care of Shaheen and want him to play a game against Netherlands to see if he's fit and ready for the Asia Cup," said Azam.

Pakistan team bosses do not want to overload a fast bowler who has already played 97 times across all three formats since his international debut just four years ago.

"But we have 11 trump cards. Each of them can be match winners on their day. I have faith in every one of them, whether batters or bowlers," added Azam.

The series in Rotterdam was postponed due to Covid in 2020.

It forms part of the 13-nation Super League from where the top seven teams plus hosts India will qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

Pakistan are currently fifth with 90 points, having beaten a formidable Australia 2-1 in their last ODI series at home.

Failure to make the top seven would mean having to negotiate a perilous route through a qualifying competition.

"There are important Super League points at stake which we can't lose," said Azam.

"I think the conditions will be similar to England. The weather will be cooler so we have practised with the air conditioning on indoors, perhaps that helps simulate the conditions," he said Thursday on the team's departure for Europe.

