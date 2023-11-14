Shaheen Club wins girls’ athletics championship

Shaheen Club has won the Inter Club Girls’ Athletics Championship organized under the aegis of District Sports Department in Firdous Colony Jhang Road here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Shaheen Club has won the Inter Club Girls’ Athletics Championship organized under the aegis of District sports Department in Firdous Colony Jhang Road here on Tuesday.

A spokesman of local administration said that 13 events were arranged in the championship including 100 meter race, 200 meter race, 400 meter race, 1500 meter race, 4x100 meter relay race, 100 meter hurdle race, long jump, high jump, javelin throw, shot put, discus throw, etc.

According to results, Shaheen Athletics Club grabbed first position with 85 points whereas Haidri Club stood second with 31 points and New Arrival Club was declared 3rd with 29 points.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Dr Shahab was chief guest and he distributed medals and trophies among the position holders.

Divisional Sports Officer Chaudhry Tariq Nazir, District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef, Tehsil Sports Officer Shabina Hameed and others were also present on the occasion.