Shaheen, Dera Club advance in CM Football Cup

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Shaheen Civil Quarter Club and Dera Club of Dera Ismail Khan advanced to next round in the ongoing Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football League being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Tuesday.

Before the start of the match international footballer and former skipper of the national team Basit Kamal was the chief guest and the players of the Shaheen Civil Quarters Club, Mardan Club, Dera Club and Peshawar Zalmi.

In the first match of the ongoing tournament at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium, Shaheen Football Club recorded victory by defeating Mardan Football Club by 3-0.

For Shaheen Club, Afaq scored in the 29th and 55th minutes while Raweed scored in the 60th minute. In the second match, Dera Club defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 4-1. Irfan, Imran, Imtiaz and Raees Khan scored one goal each in the first and second session of the match while for Peshawar Zalmi Obaid Ullah reduced the margin by scoring a goal on the field attempt to make the tally 4-1.

Zahid Ullah, Ikram, Gohar Rehman and Anwar Khan supervised the matches while Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah acted as matches referees.