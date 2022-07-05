Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

(@Abdulla99267510)

The picture has gone viral on social media and drawn huge praise from the fans for the bowler.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2022) Pakiatan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has felt honor over his appointment as goodwill ambassador of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

Taking to Twitter, Shaheen Afridi says, "It was an absolute honour for myself on appointment as Goodwill Ambassador for @KP_Police1 from IGP(KP).

I'd also like to send my gratitude to the rest of Pakistan forces as well for keeping our homeland safe and sound. Thank you and Pakistan Zindabad!🙏,".

On Monday, KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangaah and IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari decorated badges on the uniform of Shaheen Afridi.

The pictures went viral on social media and the people liked if and made interesting comments on it.