ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed as vice-captain of the Pakistan Test Team for the series against Australia.

Earlier, Shaheen was also appointed captain of the Pakistan Men's T20 cricket Team.

Shaheen has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 52 T20Is for Pakistan.