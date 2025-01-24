Shaheen, Rauf and Saim make to ICC ODI Team of the Year 2024

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The terrific trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Saim Ayub have been rewarded for their consistent performance throughout the year and inducted into the Men’s ODI Team of the Year 2024, announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday.

The ICC is due to announce the honors amongst men and women cricketers in all three formats during the next five days from January 24 to January 28 during. The ICC announced winners of the Men’s ODI Team of the Year, Women’s ODI Team of the Year and Men’s Test Team of the Year today.

Four Sri Lankan, three Pakistani, Three Afghani and one West Indies cricketers are amongst the ricketers to make a place in the eleven.

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year2024: Saim Ayub, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Azmatullah Omarzai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, AM Ghazanfar.

The rising opening batter Saim Ayub played 9 matches and scored 515 runs at an average of 64.37 and strike rate of 105.53 with the highest score of 113 not out. He scored 3 centuries and one half-century during the period.

The ICC wrote, “What a breakout season it’s been for the Pakistan southpaw, capped off by selection at the top of the order in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year.

Saim only debuted in November, but arrived immediately, scoring a combined 125 runs from three One-Day Internationals in Australia, before scoring a maiden ODI ton in Zimbabwe shortly after.

Three of his last five innings have produced centuries, including two in South Africa in December, a three-match series that saw him average 78.3.”

The left arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi played only 6 ODIs during the year but bagged 15 wickets at a bowling average of 17.6 with the best bowling of 4-47.

Acknowledging Afridi’s big impact, the ICC defined him as the one “Possessing one of world cricket’s best bowling strike rates, he continued to prove himself as one of the most consistent performers at the international level.

”

While Haris Rauf grabbed 13 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 22.4 with the best bowling figures of 5-29 and was praised by the ICC for “finishing 2024 firing on all cylinders, taking 10 wickets across Pakistan’s three-ODI series in Australia, which included his five-for in Adelaide – a contest the touring team ended up winning comfortably.

No Pakistani cricketers could make to the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2024 and the Women’s ODI Team of the year.

The ICC will announce awards in the following four categories tomorrow (Saturday) including Women’s T20I Team of the Year, Men’s T20I Team of the Year, ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year and ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.

Babar Azam will compete for the coveted ICC Men’s T20I cricket of the Year 2024 award.

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Kamindu Mendis, Jamie Smith (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins (C), Matt Henry, Jasprit Bumrah.

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year:

Smriti Mandhana, Laura Wolvaardt (C), Chamarti Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Marizanne Kapp, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Amy Jones (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross.

The remaining 10 individual awards will be announced in the following sequence between January 26 and January 28.

Sunday 26 January

ICC Umpire of the Year

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Monday 27 January

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

Tuesday 28 January

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.