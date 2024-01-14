Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

(@Abdulla99267510)

HAMILTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2024) Pakistan Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi on Sunday acknowledged that he and his bowling attack failed to capitalize on winning the toss.

"To be honest, bowling first is always tricky. You can try to go for swing to get wickets, but we didn't get any,” said Shaheen Shah Afridi after defeat in the second T20I match against New Zealand.

He said, “Had we secured early wickets, we could have restricted them to around 170,”.

New Zealand earlier in the day secured a 2-0 series lead by defeating Pakistan by 21 runs in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday. The match echoed New Zealand's 46-run victory in the series opener in Auckland on Friday, characterized by an aggressive batting display, once again led by Finn Allen.

Allen's impressive 70 off 41 balls continued his recent run of good form, a shift in approach that has contributed to his success.