Shaheen Reveals Reason Behind Consecutive Fourth Loss Against New Zealand.

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2024 | 01:54 PM

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

Unfortunately, during the middle overs, we couldn’t demonstrate the performance that was needed,says the T20 captain.

Washington:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2024) In the fourth T20 match, New Zealand defeated Pakistan, securing a 0-4 series lead. Under the leadership of Shaheen Afridi, the national team has yet to win a single match.

Afridi highlighted the brilliant start provided by Rizwan but expressed disappointment that they couldn’t show the performance needed in the middle overs.

Afridi attempted to take wickets in the early overs, feeling that 170 runs on this pitch were sufficient.

The match could have been won if they hadn’t missed opportunities. Pakistan’s target of 159 was chased by New Zealand in just 18.1 overs, losing three wickets. Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell played crucial roles, forming an excellent partnership after dismissing three players at 20 runs,They played innings of 70 and 72 runs and remained unbeaten

