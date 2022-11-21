UrduPoint.com

Shaheen Ruled Out Of Test Series Against England

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2022 | 12:50 PM

The Left-arm pacer is not available as he underwent surgery for his knee on Sunday and he will need three to four week rest for rehabilitation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2022) Pakistan Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out squad for upcoming Test series against England.

Afridi has been ruled out of squad as he was not available due to his surgery on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, PCB Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim confirmed the development.

There are four changes in the squad from Pakistan’s last Test assignment, which was in Sri Lanka that resulted in the two-Test series ending 1-1. The four players who are not part of the side are Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Fawad Alam and Yasir Shah.

Shaheen needs three-four weeks’ rest following which he will resume his two-week rehabilitation on his right knee.

Fawad managed 33 runs in four innings of three Tests against Australia earlier this year, while he scored 25 runs in his only Test in Sri Lanka. Hasan Ali took five wickets in his last four Tests against Australia and Sri Lanka, while Yasir Shah bagged nine wickets in Sri Lanka but has managed only 14 wickets in seven Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches to date.

Muhammad Wasim: “I want to congratulate all the players who have been selected for the historic Test series against England. We have selected this 18-man squad keeping in mind the form of the players, the conditions and the opposition.

“This series has provided opportunities to Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Zahid Mehmood. Abrar has been on the radar since his debut first-class season in 2020-21. He is in outstanding form this season, so it makes sense to make him available to Babar Azam so he can use the confidence and talent of this youngster in the upcoming series.

“Zahid is another bowler who has been in the plans.

He has shown improvement over the years and has been part of the successive squads.

“We have boosted our fast bowling stocks with the best available talent. There is no doubt about the skills of Mohammad Wasim Jnr. He moves the new and old ball laterally at high pace, which is a huge plus for any side.

“Mohammad Ali has shown great patience and control, and his numbers speak for his consistency. He has been our best fast bowler in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 56 wickets at an average of 24 over the last two seasons.

“I am confident that this team will ensure that the upcoming Test series against England will end in the same manner as it did when they last toured Pakistan in 2005.”

The three Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship and are scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi (1-5 December), Multan (9-13 December) and Karachi (17-21 December).

Each of the nine teams play six series – three at home and three away – in 2021-23 cycle. The upcoming series is Pakistan’s fifth - their last series will be the two Tests against New Zealand in December 2022 and January 2023. These three Tests will be England’s final appearance in the second edition of the World Test Championship.

Player support personnel: Mansoor Rana (manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Shaun Tait (bowling coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media manager), Ammar Ahsan (digital content producer), Lt Col (retd) Atif Azad (security manager), Dr Najeeb Soomro (team doctor), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).

