Shaheen secures third position in ICC bowling ranking after Dhaka Test

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News, Dec 15th, 2021) Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has attained third position after remarkable performance in test series against Bangladesh in Dhaka Test,the latest reports say.

Shaheen flashed in headlines for the ICC bowling rankings for men.

Pakistan won the Test series against Bangladesh and Shaheen Afridi took three wickets in the second Test while off-spinner Sajid Khan has upped 52 places to 49th after a 12-wicket haul that won him the Player of the Match award. Similarly, Muhammad Rizwan (up five places to 18th) and Fawad Alam (up seven places to 20th) have moved up in the batters’ list after their useful half-centuries.

Australia batsmen Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head have notched a better position from their fine performances in Brisbane, getting career-best positions in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings.

Labuschagne’s first innings 74 in the first Test against England has lifted him two slots to a career-best second position while Player of the Match Travis Head’s pacy 152 has helped him gallop 16 places to 10th in the list.

Labuschagne’s previous best ranking was third while Head’s best was 17th.

Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh scored 33 and 63, going up eight places to 35th. He has also gained one slot to reach fourth place among all-rounders, overtaking Ben Stokes along with India’s Ravindra Jadeja, who is now third in the list.

In the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, Dawid Malan is back to number one among batters with Pakistan captain Babar Azam unable to hold on to the top spot after two matches of their series against the West Indies. He moves to No.3 while Mohammad Rizwan has retained his fourth spot.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf is up three places to 19th while Mohammad Nawaz has gained 29 slots to reach 54th position. For the West Indies, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosen has gained 73 slots and is now 68th among bowlers.

Pakistan’s Haider Ali has gained 86 slots to reach 98th position after scores of 68 and 31 while the rankings for bowlers see spinner Shadab Khan back in the top 10, moving up five slots to ninth position.