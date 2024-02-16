Open Menu

Shaheen Sees Opportunity For Emerging Players In Rashid's Absence

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2024 | 09:15 PM

The HBL PSL 9 defending champions Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has said the team will miss ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan during the tournament as the bowler was instrumental in winning two consecutive titles

During pre HBL PSL 9 press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Friday, he said Rashid Khan had a big role in team, adding that Rashid Khan's absence was an opportunity for the emerging players to make their mark as they are as good as it gets.

Rashid Khan could not join the team due to national duty for the Afghanistan National team.

Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed the hope that the Lahore Qalandars will continue its winning spree in the HBL PSL 9.

He said the team was not under any kind of pressure, adding that they were committed to do well.

On Naseem Shah as a foe, he said he wished full recovery to the his bowling partner as his presence was needed in the national team.

About his fitness and pace, the ace pace bowler said he was fit as a fiddle and felt very good, adding that he had always bowled at 130 to 140 km per hour and it was on two occasions that he touched 150 mark.

He said Rassie van Dusen's presence in the batting line-up will bolster the batting while the team had all ends covered.

He admitted the the fact that his trio with Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan made their bowling formidable.

More Stories From Sports