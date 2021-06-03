Shaheen Sha Afridi enjoys playing Test cricket, says it makes you tough

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi enjoys playing Test cricket saying the longer-version game makes a player tough

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi enjoys playing Test cricket saying the longer-version game makes a player tough.

Afridi opened up about his workload concerns and said that he was currently enjoying all formats of the sport. The 21-year-old pointed out that Test cricket was fun and made a player very tough.

"I have said it before that I enjoy all formats of the sport. I really enjoy Test cricket because you are really tested in each session. It is fun and it makes you tough. I enjoy Test cricket a lot," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

"I think our physio and trainer are managing my workload really well. I think they both know how I should be used. They plan these things with the management.

I plan with them before bowling. I think if I feel my workload is getting too much then I would tell them myself if I need rest in any match. I haven't felt anything like that however and it is my time to play for Pakistan. I feel very happy when I play well for my country," he said.

The star pacer also revealed that his favourite player was his older brother Riaz Afridi and said that he was focused on representing Pakistan in the upcoming World Cups.

"I have been saying from the start that my favourite player is Riaz Afridi, my older brother. I started playing cricket after watching him play and Shahid Afridi play. In the bowling side, I really like Wasim Akram bhai so I try to earn a name like him," he said.