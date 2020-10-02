Shaheen Shah Afridi aims to help Pakistan win 2021 T20 WC

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi deems to play for Pakistan in the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup, saying his goal was to help the Green-shirts win the tournament

ISLAMABAD (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi deems to play for Pakistan in the 2021 Twenty20 World Cup, saying his goal was to help the Green-shirts win the tournament.

"If we speak of goals it would be great if I am selected to play for Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup and I can help us win that tournament. I'd love to be part of a World Cup winning squad one day. It's always a great honour to be part of a World Cup winning squad as we can see that even today, people speak in glowing terms about our legendary cricketers who won the 1992 World Cup.

"The same applies to the glory associated with the winners of the 2009 T20 World Cup, especially the likes of Younis Khan who captained the side and Shahid Afridi who was Man of the Match in the final. Of course, who can forget how our team did the nation proud in the 2017 Champions Trophy so being part of such a squad is always great but whether I am part of the squad or not, I would love for Pakistan to be the number one side in the world in all formats," Pakpassion.net quoted him as saying.

Speaking about his experience with playing for Hampshire in the T20 Blast, Afridi said it has been a good learning experience.

"I am learning a lot from my time at Hampshire and am getting to know how cricket is played in this part of the world. Obviously, the process of learning never stops for any cricketer and I am really enjoying my time here and hopefully not only can I put whatever I learn here to good use when I represent Pakistan next but also share this knowledge with my team-mates.

On his performance (6 for 19) for Hampshire, Afridi said it was really satisfying to have performed so well in my last match for Hampshire in the T20 Blast and taken 6/19 to help them win. "I was obviously a little frustrated during the tournament as I could only take 1 wicket until the final match, but then this is what cricket is all about. You can only try your best but sometimes these things are not in your hands, however I can only thank the Almighty for helping me perform so well in the last game. To take 6 wickets then was obviously very pleasing and I have never taken 4 wickets in 4 balls before so understandably, I was very happy with my performance and hope it's something that Hampshire's fans will be happy with," he said.