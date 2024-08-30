Shaheen Shah Afridi released from Test squad

The Pakistan cricket team management has decided to release Shaheen Shah Afridi from the Test squad to allow him to spend time with his family, said a Pakistan Cricket Board press release on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan cricket team management has decided to release Shaheen Shah Afridi from the Test squad to allow him to spend time with his family, said a Pakistan Cricket board press release on Friday.

Shaheen, who featured in the first Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 20 to 25 August, is not part of the 12-member squad announced on Thursday for the second Test match.