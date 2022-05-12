Shaheen to return to home ahead of series against West Indies  

, ,

The pacer who took 14 wickets while playing for the county is returning home early to prepare himself to fulfill international commitments.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2022) Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi would fly back to home due to one-day international series against West Indies, Middlesex County Cricket Club said on Thursday.

The club said that they supported Shaheen so that he could spend time with hi family and friends, saying that otherwise he was due to leave the county in early June.

It said Shaheen had to prepare himself for fulfillment of international commitments.

In a statement, the Club said, “Shaheen has played international cricket in all three forms of the game already this year and came to Middlesex off the back of a busy playing schedule, so we are fully understanding and supportive of his request to go home and recharge ahead of him representing his country,”.

The 22-year old pacer is due to return to England after three-match series against the Caribbean side which started on June 8 to represent Middlesex in the latter stages of the T20 Blast competition.

Shaheen took 14 first-class wickets in three matches for the London-based team, who play in the second division of the County Championship.