Shaheens All Set To Clean Sweep South African Team In Final ODI Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2024 | 10:49 AM
South African fast bowler Bartman has been ruled out of the third match due to a knee injury.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2024) The Shaheens are ready to clean sweep the South African team in the ODI series as the squad arrived in Johannesburg from Cape Town for the third and final ODI match.
The national team would participate in a practice session today.
The clash between the two teams will take place on December 22.
Pakistan holds a decisive 2-0 lead in the series, having defeated South Africa by 81 runs in the second ODI.
