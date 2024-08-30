Open Menu

Shaheens, Bangladesh A 3rd One-Day Called Off

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Shaheens, Bangladesh A 3rd One-Day called off

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The third One-Day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A has been called off due to persistent rain and wet outfield at the Islamabad Club here Friday.

Pakistan Shaheens has won the three-match One-Day series by 1-0.

