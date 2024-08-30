Shaheens, Bangladesh A 3rd One-Day Called Off
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The third One-Day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A has been called off due to persistent rain and wet outfield at the Islamabad Club here Friday.
Pakistan Shaheens has won the three-match One-Day series by 1-0.
Recent Stories
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Ra ..
Senate body urges DRAP to enhance drugs' quality
More Stories From Sports
-
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred17 minutes ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard21 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals internationally1 hour ago
-
Verstappen quickest in opening F1 Italian GP practice2 hours ago
-
Shaheen Shah Afridi released from Test squad2 hours ago
-
Special athletes are our heroes: Abid Qadri4 hours ago
-
Inter-collegiate tournaments 2024 to be started in Sept4 hours ago
-
Int'l Kabaddi Academy to be established in Islamabad6 hours ago
-
Ronaldo in Portugal squad for Nations League games7 hours ago
-
Multan set to host South Africa women cricket team5 hours ago
-
Misbah-ul-Haq to mentor Wolves in Champions Cup8 hours ago
-
Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence8 hours ago