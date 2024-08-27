Shaheens, Bangladesh A training session cancelled

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The afternoon training session of Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh 'A' scheduled to take on Tuesday has been canceled due to rain here.

The training session was to take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Both the teams will play the second 50-over match on Wednesday. Pakistan Shaheens lead the three-match one-day series 1-0.