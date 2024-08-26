Open Menu

Shaheens Beat Bangladesh A By Eight Wickets In 50 Overs Match

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 26, 2024 | 05:31 PM

Shaheens beat Bangladesh A by eight wickets in 50 overs match

Abbas Afridi’s five-wicket haul in his 9 overs was crucial in containing Bangladesh A in first of three 50 overs matches

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2024) In the first match of the three-game series, Pakistan Shaheens claimed an impressive victory over Bangladesh A by eight wickets and taking a 1-0 lead on Monday.

For Pakistan Shaheens, Usman Khan’s explosive 87 off 60 balls, featuring 8 fours and 5 sixes, paired with Haseebullah’s unbeaten 73, which included 7 boundaries and 2 sixes, guided the team to a comfortable win with a 129-run partnership for the second wicket.

Abbas Afridi’s five-wicket haul in his 9 overs was crucial in containing Bangladesh A. This performance surpassed his previous best in List A cricket, where he had claimed five wickets for 51 runs in 2018 for Habib Bank against FATA.

Bowler Abbas Afridi gave just 38 runs to claim five wickets.

Usman Khan and Haseebullah contributed with the bat, both notching up half-centuries.

The match, played on Monday at Islamabad Club, wti Pakistan Shaheens’ captain Mohammad Haris elect to field first after winning the toss.

Bangladesh A struggled against a disciplined bowling attack and were bowled out for 183 runs in 36 overs.

In response, Pakistan Shaheens chased down the target of 184 with ease, reaching the total in 27.5 overs with only two wickets down.

Bangladesh A's Saif Hassan was their top scorer, contributing a swift 58 runs, featuring 10 boundaries and a six. Rishad Hossain also provided support with 40 runs, hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Mehran Mumtaz and Jahandad Khan added to the pressure, each taking two wickets.

The remaining two matches of the series are set for August 28 and 30.

