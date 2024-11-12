Shaheens stay ahead of Sri Lanka A on day two

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Shaheens gained a substantial 143-run first innings lead on day two of the first four-dayer against Sri Lanka ‘A’ after they were bowled out for 258 in 82.1 overs at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

In turn, Sri Lanka closed the day with 77-1 on the board in their second innings and with a deficit of 66 runs.

Gritty half-centuries from Hussain Talat (56, 94b), Rohail Nazir (55, 97b) and Ali Zaryab (55, 118b), which included five fours each, put Pakistan Shaheens ahead of Sri Lanka ‘A’ after they resumed their first innings from overnight score of 66-2.

After Mohammad Suleman and Haider Ali returned to the dug out in the 32nd over with the scorecard reading 90-4, Ali (55, 118b, 5x4s) and Hussain dug deep to put on 42 runs for the fifth wicket taking 13.3 overs. Hussain then joined forces with No. 7 batter, Rohail Nazir to stitch a 72-run sixth-wicket partnership to steer the Shaheens out of trouble before the former departed in 65th over.

Rohail, who brought up his 11th first-class half-century, also added valuable 29 runs for the ninth wicket with Sameen Gul (13, 30b, 2x4s) as the duo took Shaheens total from 228-8 to 258 all out.

Test fast bowler Vishwa Fernando spearheaded the Sri Lanka ‘A’ attack with four scalps while Isitha Wijesundara and Nisala Tharaka bagged two wickets each.

Khurram Shahzad, who picked up four wickets in first innings, struck in the first over to remove Oshada Fernando for a five-ball duck. Ahan Wickramasinghe (48 not out, 66b, 4x4s) and Nipun Dhananjaya (23 not out, 50b, 2x4s) did the repair work for Sri Lanka ‘A’ as they partnered for unbeaten 76-run second-wicket stand to take their team to stumps safely.

Scores in brief: Sri Lanka ‘A’ trail by 66 runs in second innings. Sri Lanka ‘A’ 115 all out, 33.1 overs (Sonal Dinusha 30, Pasindu Sooriyabandara 28; Kashif Ali 5-31, Khurram Shahzad 4-32) and 77-1, 20 overs (Ahan Wickramasinghe 48 not out, Nipun Dhananjaya 23 not out; Khurram Shahzad 1-19).

Pakistan Shaheens 258 all out, 82.1 overs (Hussain Talat 56, Rohail Nazir 55, Ali Zaryab 55, Abdul Faseeh 26, Mohammad Suleman 24; Vishwa Fernando 4-44, Isitha Wijesundara 2-49, Nisala Tharaka 2-57).