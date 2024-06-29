Shaheer Tariq Wins Bronze Medal In 8th Children Of Asia International Sports Games
Muhammad Rameez Published June 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's Muhammad Shaheer Tariq on Saturday has secured a bronze medal in the Mas-Wrestling event at the Children of Asia International sports Games held in Russia.
This marks a historic victory for Pakistan, as it is the first medal the country has won in these games.
Shaheer displayed exceptional skill and determination, defeating his Indian counterpart 2-0. His impressive performance continued as he triumphed over athletes from Mongolia and the host country, Russia, in other matches.
The ongoing Children of Asia Games in Russia witnessed Pakistan's breakthrough in the Mas-Wrestling event, with Shaheer Tariq's victory bringing pride and recognition to the nation, says a news release issued here on Saturday.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide to bat first against South Afri ..
LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..
10 shops sealed for encroachment
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today
PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher
Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: UN agency
Minister for monitoring quality of value added urea products
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
More Stories From Sports
-
Tanveer grabs gold medal in Para Archery World Ranking Event7 minutes ago
-
Asian Snooker C’ship; Pakistani cueists qualify for knockout round7 minutes ago
-
National Netball C’ship finals on Sunday27 minutes ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide to bat first against South Africa41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan team to feature in AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup 20253 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today3 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow20 hours ago
-
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow20 hours ago
-
Tennis: Eastbourne International WTA results24 hours ago
-
Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed move in Para Archery World Ranking Event final1 day ago
-
France makes multibillion-euro gamble on Olympic gold1 day ago
-
Cycling: Stages of the 2024 Tour de France1 day ago