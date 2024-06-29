Shaheer Tariq wins bronze medal in 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's Muhammad Shaheer Tariq on Saturday has secured a bronze medal in the Mas-Wrestling event at the Children of Asia International sports Games held in Russia.

This marks a historic victory for Pakistan, as it is the first medal the country has won in these games.

Shaheer displayed exceptional skill and determination, defeating his Indian counterpart 2-0. His impressive performance continued as he triumphed over athletes from Mongolia and the host country, Russia, in other matches.

The ongoing Children of Asia Games in Russia witnessed Pakistan's breakthrough in the Mas-Wrestling event, with Shaheer Tariq's victory bringing pride and recognition to the nation, says a news release issued here on Saturday.