Open Menu

Shaheer Tariq Wins Bronze Medal In 8th Children Of Asia International Sports Games

Muhammad Rameez Published June 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Shaheer Tariq wins bronze medal in 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Pakistan's Muhammad Shaheer Tariq on Saturday has secured a bronze medal in the Mas-Wrestling event at the Children of Asia International sports Games held in Russia.

This marks a historic victory for Pakistan, as it is the first medal the country has won in these games.

Shaheer displayed exceptional skill and determination, defeating his Indian counterpart 2-0. His impressive performance continued as he triumphed over athletes from Mongolia and the host country, Russia, in other matches.

The ongoing Children of Asia Games in Russia witnessed Pakistan's breakthrough in the Mas-Wrestling event, with Shaheer Tariq's victory bringing pride and recognition to the nation, says a news release issued here on Saturday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Sports Russia Mongolia Bronze Event From Asia

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide to bat first against South Afri ..

41 minutes ago
 LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military ..

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..

2 hours ago
 10 shops sealed for encroachment

10 shops sealed for encroachment

43 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Afr ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

3 hours ago
 PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

4 hours ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

4 hours ago
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

4 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

5 hours ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

5 hours ago
 Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: ..

Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: UN agency

47 minutes ago
 Minister for monitoring quality of value added ure ..

Minister for monitoring quality of value added urea products

47 minutes ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports