The former Pakistan Captain says Shaheen Afridi's family has been seeking his daughter's hand for last two years and now it is confirmed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2021) Former Pakistan Skipper Shahid Afridi has confirmed dauther's hand to Shaheen Afridi's family for marriage.

"Yes, it is now confirmed, because the family was seeking my dauthter's hand for last two years," said Shahid Khan Afridi in a tv program.

