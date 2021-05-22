UrduPoint.com
Shahid Afridi Accepts Shaheen Afridi's Proposal For Daughter's Marriage

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 03:03 PM

Shahid Afridi accepts Shaheen Afridi's proposal for daughter's marriage

The former Pakistan Captain says Shaheen Afridi's family has been seeking his daughter's hand for last two years and now it is confirmed.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2021) Former Pakistan Skipper Shahid Afridi has confirmed dauther's hand to Shaheen Afridi's family for marriage.

"Yes, it is now confirmed, because the family was seeking my dauthter's hand for last two years," said Shahid Khan Afridi in a tv program.

Shahid Afridi who is known has boom has few days ago shared his picture with his daughter while holding Palestinian flags to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.

More Stories From Sports

