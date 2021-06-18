Shahid Afridi advises Azam Khan to show his real talent to the world

(@fidahassanain)

The former Skipper has praised Multan Sultans for their strong comeback, giving an advice to Azam Khan to to step and show the real talents to the world and his critics.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2021) Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has given a piece of advice to emerging batsman Azam Khan to step up and show his real talent to the world.

Azam Khan is currently not having the of times in the 2nd leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Khan Afridi has praised Multan Sultans for their strong comeback and asked Azam Khan to step up and show his real talent to the world.

He wrote: “ Great performance Shan!! Very nice to see you make good comeback. Multan Sultans playing great cricket indeed,”.

He also wrote: “Disappointing season for Quetta Gladiators. Azam needs to step-up and perform to show his real talent to the world and critics,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that 22-year –old Azam has been named in the Pakistan T20I squad for tours of England and West Indies.