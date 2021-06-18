UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Afridi Advises Azam Khan To Show His Real Talent To The World

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 03:44 PM

Shahid Afridi advises Azam Khan to show his real talent to the world

The former Skipper has praised Multan Sultans for their strong comeback, giving an advice to Azam Khan to to step and show the real talents to the world and his critics.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2021) Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has given a piece of advice to emerging batsman Azam Khan to step up and show his real talent to the world.

Azam Khan is currently not having the of times in the 2nd leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Khan Afridi has praised Multan Sultans for their strong comeback and asked Azam Khan to step up and show his real talent to the world.

He wrote: “ Great performance Shan!! Very nice to see you make good comeback. Multan Sultans playing great cricket indeed,”.

He also wrote: “Disappointing season for Quetta Gladiators. Azam needs to step-up and perform to show his real talent to the world and critics,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that 22-year –old Azam has been named in the Pakistan T20I squad for tours of England and West Indies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shahid Afridi World Twitter Pakistan Super League Tours Nice May Afridi Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Chinese vice premier congratulates members of Shen ..

4 minutes ago

U.S. sees much to gain from politicizing pandemic

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Wishes Armenia Successful Parliamentary El ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 3 imported COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

3 dead, 5 missing as migrant boat sinks off Canary ..

4 minutes ago

New Zealand PM gets COVID-19 vaccine

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.