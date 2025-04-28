Open Menu

Shahid Afridi Advises Mohammad Rizwan To Refrain From Making Excuses

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2025 | 02:51 PM

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, after recent failures, expressed his helplessness, to which former all-rounder Shahid Afridi advised him not to make excuses

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2025) Former captain Shahid Afridi on Monday advised national cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses.

While speaking to the media in Lahore, Shahid Afridi stated that when Mohammad Rizwan was made captain, he should not have made excuses. When he defeated South Africa, why didn’t he say that he had no control? He should not be making such statements in the media.

Shahid Afridi further said that those who started the PSL should have continued with it. Some franchises are claiming financial losses, but many franchise owners have also profited.

In response to a question, Shahid Afridi said that he is not interested in working with the Pakistan cricket team; if they want to work with him, it should be at the grassroots level.

The former all-rounder also mentioned that players should not be allowed to play foreign leagues during the domestic season.

In response to a question, Shahid Afridi stated that Shoaib Malik is playing because he is fit, but he himself can no longer play.

