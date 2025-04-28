Shahid Afridi Advises Mohammad Rizwan To Refrain From Making Excuses
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2025 | 02:51 PM
Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, after recent failures, expressed his helplessness, to which former all-rounder Shahid Afridi advised him not to make excuses
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2025) Former captain Shahid Afridi on Monday advised national cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses.
While speaking to the media in Lahore, Shahid Afridi stated that when Mohammad Rizwan was made captain, he should not have made excuses. When he defeated South Africa, why didn’t he say that he had no control? He should not be making such statements in the media.
Pakistan’s white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, after recent failures, expressed his helplessness, to which former all-rounder Shahid Afridi advised him not to make excuses.
Shahid Afridi further said that those who started the PSL should have continued with it. Some franchises are claiming financial losses, but many franchise owners have also profited.
In response to a question, Shahid Afridi said that he is not interested in working with the Pakistan cricket team; if they want to work with him, it should be at the grassroots level.
The former all-rounder also mentioned that players should not be allowed to play foreign leagues during the domestic season.
In response to a question, Shahid Afridi stated that Shoaib Malik is playing because he is fit, but he himself can no longer play.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
More Stories From Sports
-
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses4 minutes ago
-
International basketball training camp26 minutes ago
-
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today59 minutes ago
-
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal1 hour ago
-
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X1 hour ago
-
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave4 hours ago
-
Gladiators decimate Zalmi to grab fourth place on points table14 hours ago
-
Mitchell, Sikander heroics help Qalandars beats Multan Sultans2 days ago
-
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans2 days ago
-
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive defeats2 days ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win2 days ago
-
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics2 days ago