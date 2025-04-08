Open Menu

Shahid Afridi Advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi To Choose One Role

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 08, 2025 | 04:06 PM

Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role

Former Pakistan captain says online his view, holding two roles at same time prevents him from giving full focus

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2025) Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Khan Afridi has advised Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to relinquish one of his positions.

During a meeting with Army Chief General Asim Munir in Rawalpindi—where Afridi also offered condolences on the passing of the General’s mother—he shared his opinion that it would benefit Pakistan if Mohsin Naqvi were to choose between serving as the Interior Minister or the Chairman of the PCB.

According to Afridi, “In my view, holding two roles at the same time prevents him from giving full focus.”

Afridi suggested to Mohsin Naqvi that the PCB is a full-time job, saying, “You should choose between the Interior Ministry and the PCB. If you concentrate on just one role, it will serve Pakistan better.”

He acknowledged Naqvi as a hardworking individual with a sincere desire to contribute to cricket, but added, “You can’t sail two boats at once.

Focusing on one role will allow you to handle matters more effectively. He has great passion and determination for improving cricket,”.

Afridi also told Armu Chief General Asim Munir that cricket is the only major source of entertainment in the country. While Naqvi genuinely wants to bring positive change, he won’t succeed while juggling two major roles.

The sources said that in a meeting held at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, Afridi had praised Naqvi’s efforts but reiterated that choosing one position would allow him to give better attention to his responsibilities.

The sources also revealed that during the upcoming T20 World Cup in the US this June, Mohsin Naqvi offered Shahid Afridi a role within the PCB.

Afridi responded by saying that despite his commitments, he is always ready to serve Pakistan.

