UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shahid Afridi All Set To Play In EPL

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:34 PM

Shahid Afridi all set to play in EPL

Former Pakistani Skipper and flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi was set to play for Kathmandu Kings XI (KKXI) in the Everest Premier League (EPL) scheduled to be held from September 25 to October 9 this year, at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Former Pakistani Skipper and flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi was set to play for Kathmandu Kings XI (KKXI) in the Everest Premier League (EPL) scheduled to be held from September 25 to October 9 this year, at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground, Kathmandu.

Afridi, 41, who was an aggressive batsman and skillful leg-spinner with plenty of International experience, played for Pakistan and International franchises in different leagues. He has played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs, and 99 Twenty20s.

"Shahid Afridi is an iconic superstar in the world of sport, a lot of current cricket star idolize him as the great to play cricket. Nepalese cricket fans also adore him as a legendary cricket, we understand this sentiment and we are proud and honored to announce world-renowned cricketer Shahid Afridi will be playing for Kathmandu King XI," cricnepal.

com quoted Rohit Gupta, team owner of KKXI as saying.

Afridi, also brings experience of playing across the globe including Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Big Bash, Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League to name a few.

KKXI, one of the six franchises participating in the tournament, unveiled Afridi on Monday as their big signing for the season. "Many congratulations to Kathmandu Kings XI for securing a renowned player like Shahid Afridi to play for Kings XI," said Aamir Akhtar, CEO of Everest Premier League.

Earlier, Kathmandu Kings XI also roped in Nepali leg spinner Sandeep Lamichhane to play for this year's EPL.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shahid Afridi World Bangladesh Indian Premier League Pakistan Super League Kathmandu September October Afridi From Premier League

Recent Stories

KP Forest Dept to plant 41.194m saplings during mo ..

1 minute ago

UK reports another 36,389 corona-virus cases

1 minute ago

Supporters of Tunisian President Clash With Oppone ..

1 minute ago

&#039;100 Million Meals&#039; campaign distributes ..

1 hour ago

France reports 40 mln vaccinated with at least one ..

1 hour ago

Supply bottlenecks darken German business sentimen ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.